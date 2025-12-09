Economic calendar: ADP and JOLTS data in focus

- Futures contracts based on European stock indices gain just before the cash market opens.
- However, the macro calendar itself is limited today.
- Attention will focus on data from the US, namely ADP and JOLTS.
Tuesday's session on international financial markets appears to be relatively calm, amid expectations for important macro data releases later in the week. Sentiment itself is showing signs of improvement, especially for European contracts based on key stock indices.
Following the publication of German trade balance data, the calendar will not feature any further key European data releases for the markets. During the US session, the most important releases will be the weekly ADP data and the JOLTS report.
Detailed schedule for the day (GMT+1):
10:00 - Speech by BoJ Kazuo Ueda
14:15 - ADP weekly data from the US
16:00 - JOLTS data from the US labour market for October
18:00 - WASDE report from the US
22:00 - API report on US oil inventories
