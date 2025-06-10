BREAKING: GBPUSD trades lower after UK employment data 📌

07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Employment Data for April:
- Unemployment Rate: actual 4.6%; forecast 4.6%; previous 4.5%;
- Average Earnings ex Bonus: actual 5.2%; forecast 5.4%; previous 5.5%;
- Average Earnings Index +Bonus: actual 5.3%; forecast 5.5%; previous 5.6%;
- Employment Change 3M/3M: actual 89K MoM; previous 112K MoM;
Wage growth data came in slightly weaker than expected, but the overall unemployment rate matched expectations at 4.6% year-over-year.
