Read more
XTB Online Trading

BREAKING: GBPUSD trades lower after UK employment data 📌

7:08 AM 10 June 2025

07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Employment Data for April:

  • Unemployment Rate: actual 4.6%; forecast 4.6%; previous 4.5%;
  • Average Earnings ex Bonus: actual 5.2%; forecast 5.4%; previous 5.5%;
  • Average Earnings Index +Bonus: actual 5.3%; forecast 5.5%; previous 5.6%;
  • Employment Change 3M/3M: actual 89K MoM; previous 112K MoM;

Wage growth data came in slightly weaker than expected, but the overall unemployment rate matched expectations at 4.6% year-over-year.

Share:
Back

Market News

11.06.2025
18:56

Daily summary: US-China negotiation progress among top drivers in the market 📌💰

U.S. indices end the day slightly higher, hovering near all-time highs. The US500 and US100 gain 0.25% to 6,055 and 20,007 points respectively. The...

 18:20

Gitlab drops after the results that were better than company's guidnace

GitLab presented its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 during the previous trading session. GitLab is an American technology...

 17:39

Bessent and Lutnick remain optimistic about the U.S. economy and trade negotiations 📄🔎

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Said that foreign companies dissatisfied with the tax proposed by the White House, also known as Section 899, should...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits