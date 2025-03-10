BREAKING: German industrial production rebounds stronger than expected 📈

08:00 AM GMT, Germany - Industrial Production for January:
Monthly: actual 2.0% MoM; forecast 1.6% MoM; previous -2.4% MoM;
Yearly: actual -1.60% YoY; previous -2.20% YoY;
08:00 AM GMT, Germany - Balance of Tade Data for January:
German Trade Balance: actual 16.0B; forecast 21.0B; previous 20.7B;
EURUSD hestitated further gains after the release of German data. Industrial production came in better than expected. December's drop has been revised up to -1,5% MoM from a more drastic -2,4%, signaling a potentially faster recovery of Germany's economic backbone.
