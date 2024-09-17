BREAKING: German ZEW with huge miss. Sentiments across German economy worsens 📉

German ZEW economic sentiments came in 3.6 vs 17 exp. and 19.4 previously
- Current conditions: -84 vs -80 exp. and -77.3 previously
- Expectations: 9.3 vs 17.9 previously
EURUSD drops after a huge miss in ZEW sentiment data signalling further weakening and downside risks across the German economy, where structural problems will persist despite ECB rate cuts. Much weaker sentiments may point to recessionary and even deflationary impulses in the biggest, European economy.
Source: xStation5
Source: ZEW Zentrum, XTB Research, Macrobond