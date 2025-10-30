BREAKING: Germany's CPI above expectations! 💶🔥

14:00 - Germany's CPI for October:
CPI MoM: 0,3% (Expected: 0,2%; Previous: 0,2% )
CPI YoY: 2,3% (Expected: 2,2%; Previous: 2,4% )
HCPI MoM: 0,3% (Expected: 0,2%; Previous: 0,2% )
HCPI YoY: 2,3% (Expected: 2,2% ; Previous: 2,4%)
Daily summary: Sentiments on Wall Street stall at the end of the week🗽US Dollar gains
US100 loses 0.5% 📉Meta shares decline extends on AI CAPEX worries & Deutsche Bank remarks
Fed's Bostic and Hammack comment the US monetary policy 🔍Divided Fed?
Scott Bessent sums up the US trade deal with China🗽What will change?