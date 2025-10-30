BREAKING: Inflation in Spain rebound despite expectations

- CPI inflation in Spain is higher than previous reading, rising despite decrease expectations
CPI inflation for October: 3.1% YoY (Forecast: 2.9% Yoy: Prior: 3.0% YoY)
Monthly CPI inflation: 0.7% MoM (Forecast: 0.5% MoM; Prior: -0.3% MoM)
Core CPI inflation: 2.5% YoY (Forecast: 2.5% YoY; Prior: 2.4% YoY)
Higher than expected inflation should support ECB view to maintain interest rates unchanged, which is also in line with market expectations. EURUSD is continuing its rebound related with mixed outcome of Trump-Xi talks and after realizing gains from yesterday huge decrease after the Fed meeting.
Daily summary: Sentiments on Wall Street stall at the end of the week🗽US Dollar gains
US100 loses 0.5% 📉Meta shares decline extends on AI CAPEX worries & Deutsche Bank remarks
Fed's Bostic and Hammack comment the US monetary policy 🔍Divided Fed?
Scott Bessent sums up the US trade deal with China🗽What will change?