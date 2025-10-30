BREAKING: EBC keeps rates unchanged! ↔️💶

14:00 - European Central Bank has just announced that it maintains its rates at unchanged level, which was in accordance with market's expectations.

EBC has reaffirmed in the adjusted statement that it "Not pre-commiting to particular rates policy" and its approach remains data-driven, on meeting-to-meeting cases.

Additionally, EBC pointed out to the labor market maintaining strength thanks to prior cuts.

Investors await EBC press conference at 14:45 for further clarification and forward guidance regarding monetary policy.

European indices and EURUSD reaction is minimal.