1:18 PM · 30 October 2025

BREAKING: EBC keeps rates unchanged! ↔️💶

14:00 - European Central Bank has just announced that it maintains its rates at unchanged level, which was in accordance with market's expectations. 

EBC has reaffirmed in the adjusted statement that it "Not pre-commiting to particular rates policy" and its approach remains data-driven, on meeting-to-meeting cases. 

Additionally, EBC pointed out to the labor market maintaining strength thanks to prior cuts. 

Investors await EBC press conference at 14:45 for further clarification and forward guidance regarding monetary policy. 

European indices and EURUSD reaction is minimal. 

 

31 October 2025, 7:08 PM

Daily summary: Sentiments on Wall Street stall at the end of the week🗽US Dollar gains
31 October 2025, 4:33 PM

Fed's Bostic and Hammack comment the US monetary policy 🔍Divided Fed?
31 October 2025, 4:23 PM

Scott Bessent sums up the US trade deal with China🗽What will change?
31 October 2025, 3:26 PM

Fed members comment on US economy 🗽US dollar gains

