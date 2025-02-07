BREAKING: Lower NFP and higher wages; dollar reverses early declines💡

- - USD Average Hourly Earnings (YoY)
- Actual: 4.1%. Forecast: 3.8% | Previous: 3.9%
- - USD Average Hourly Earnings (MoM)
- Actual: 0.5%. Forecast: 0.3% | Previous: 0.3%
- - USD Nonfarm Payrolls
- Actual: 143k. Forecast: 169K | Previous: 256K
- - USD Unemployment Rate
- Actual: 4%. Forecast: 4.1% | Previous: 4.1%
Despite the lower NFP, which could indicate weakness in the U.S. economy, the wage and unemployment data reverses this market picture and suggests that the economic backdrop in the U.S. remains relatively strong. For this reason, we are seeing a reversal of early declines on the EURUSD pair. Source: xStation
