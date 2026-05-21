  
2:54 PM · 21 May 2026

BREAKING: Mixed PMI from US

21.05.2026 – Services & Manufacturing PMI for May:

  • Manufacturing PMI: 55.3 (Expected: 54.0; Previous: 54.5)
  • Services PMI: 51.0 (Expected: 50.9; Previous: 51.0)

The Manufacturing PMI came in above expectations, indicating improved sentiment among managers in the sector. However, Services recorded an unexpected—though slight—decline.

This may be part of a broader trend in which manufacturing benefits from structural investment flows from tech companies and the US government, while services continue to struggle amid weakening consumer sentiment.
The market showed a negligible reaction to the data release.

EURUSD (M1)

 

Source: xStation5

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