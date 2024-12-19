BREAKING: NATGAS muted after EIA report 📌

EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual -125B (Forecast -126B, Previous -190B)

Working gas in storage totaled 3,622 Bcf as of December 13, 2024, down 125 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks are 20 Bcf higher than the same time last year and 132 Bcf above the five-year average of 3,490 Bcf, remaining within the historical range.

The data were almost in line with expectations. Therefore, the market reaction is limited and NATGAS barely moves.