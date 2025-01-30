BREAKING: Natural gas stockpiles fell slightly more than expected

EIA Weekly Natural Gas Change:
- Value: -321 bcf
- Forecasts: -313 bcf
- Previous: -223 bcf
The change in inventories turned out to be slightly higher than expected, although the change was not high enough to cause significant movements in the price of the gas contract. Despite a slight rally after the data release itself, the contract price quickly returned to levels before the report.
Source: xStation