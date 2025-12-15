Read more
1:32 PM · 15 December 2025

BREAKING: NY Empire Index much lower than expected! 📉

14:30 - NY Empire State Index (December):

  • Published: -3,9
  • Expected: 9,9
  • Previous: 18,7

NY Empire State Index has shown an unexpected and quite sharp decline. Considering that this survey documents sentiment among "Top 200 managers and CEOs" in New York, this might be proving that sentiment even in the biggest companies, even in one of the US wealthiest states, in the midst of the Christmas season, is much weaker than many expected. This might be one-time data output or the beginning of a broader tendency. Investors need to pay close attention to other macroeconomic indicators released by the US in the coming weeks and months. 

 

17 December 2025, 9:05 AM

BREAKING: Ifo business expectations drop unexpectedly 📉 🇩🇪 DE40 ticks down
17 December 2025, 8:35 AM

Economic calendar: Ifo survey, Eurozone inflation and FOMC speaks (17.12.2025)
17 December 2025, 7:02 AM

BREAKING: UK inflation drops more than expected 🇬🇧 📉 GBPUSD dips 0.2%
16 December 2025, 1:31 PM

BREAKING: October U.S. Retail Sales: Strong Core Growth, Overall Flat. EURUSD rises!

