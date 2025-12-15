Read more
7:32 AM · 15 December 2025

BREAKING: Swiss PPI deflation eases on yearly basis🇨🇭 CHF stable

07:30 AM BST, Switzerland - Inflation Data for November:

  • PPI: actual -1.6% YoY; previous -1.7% YoY;

  • PPI: actual -0.5% MoM; previous -0.3% MoM;

 

The mix reading points to the slightly weaker yearly deflation, with falling pressure inreasing slightly from a previous month. The main drag on PPI came from import prices, which continue falling as an aftermath of CHF appreciation this year . The Swiss interest rates remian, however, at 0%, as SNB reiterated its will to avoid "undesireble effects" of negative policy rate.

 

