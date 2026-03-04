Read more
9:44 AM · 4 March 2026

Gold and silver rebound after the sell-off

Silver (SILVER) and gold (GOLD) are rebounding after yesterday’s declines. Investors are seeking protection and different ways to diversify capital amid the escalating US–Israel–Iran conflict and growing uncertainty across global markets.

  • Signals from Washington and Tehran suggesting that the conflict will not end anytime soon have triggered declines in global equity markets.
  • The ongoing shift in investor portfolios toward defensive assets could continue to support prices of both gold and silver.
  • On the other hand, higher energy prices may complicate efforts by central banks to ease monetary policy; the market currently expects the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged at its March 18 meeting.
  • At the same time, structural factors such as geopolitical uncertainty, unpredictable monetary policy and the need for portfolio diversification continue to support long-term demand for precious metals.
  • Despite the recent rebound, gold remains volatile. Yesterday it fell by more than 4%, reaching its lowest level since February 20, mainly due to a stronger US dollar and fading expectations of interest rate cuts.

