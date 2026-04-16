BREAKING: Oil rebounds to $100 as Gulf & European officials see US requiring 6 months for Iran deal

Gulf Arab and European leaders estimate that a US-Iran peace agreement could take around six months to finalize. They are urging both sides to extend the current ceasefire to allow more time for negotiations.
- Gulf states still believe Iran is pursuing nuclear weapons capabilities, despite recent US-Israeli strikes.
- According to regional officials, any deal should prevent Iran from enriching uranium and ban long-range ballistic missiles.
- Gulf leaders are largely against a return to fighting and prefer a diplomatic solution led by the United States.
- A major immediate demand is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to restore energy flows.
- Officials privately warned that a global food crisis could emerge if the waterway remains closed beyond next month.
- Energy prices may rise further if the conflict continues past the proposed negotiation timeline.
Oil is rebounding today and moving back toward $100 per barrel, indicating that stress in the energy market remains far from easing.
Source: xStation5
Source: xStation5
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