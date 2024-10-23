BREAKING: Oil ticks lower after EIA data 📌

03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data:
- Crude Oil Inventories: actual 5.474M; forecast 0.800M; previous -2.191M;
- EIA Weekly Distillates Stocks: actual -1.140M; forecast -2.000M; previous -3.534M;
OIL.WTI reached as high as $71.40 per barrel today, but this gain has been reduced drastically after the release of the EIA report. The report for the past week showed a much larger increase in inventories than expected and compared to previous data, leading to renewed selling pressure.
