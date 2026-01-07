BREAKING: OIL.WTI with little reaction to US inventories data ⛽

- EIA Crude Oil Inventories Actual -3.832M (Forecast -1M, Previous -1.934M)
- EIA Distillate Inventories Actual 5.594M (Forecast 1.1M, Previous 4.977M)
- EIA Gasoline Inventories Actual 7.702M (Forecast 2M, Previous 5.845M)
DOE data showed a significant decline in US oil inventories and an increase in petroleum products, with the lack of market reaction to the data resulting from API data, which had already suggested a sharp decline in crude inventories, On the other hand, markets are also reacting to the situation in Venezuela and the long-term possibility of increased oil production from that country.
