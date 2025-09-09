Read more

BREAKING: Payroll revised by almost a million!

3:10 PM 9 September 2025

16:00 Bureau of Labor Statistics - Preliminary Benchmark Payrolls Revision:

  • Published: -911k (Expected: -682k Previous: -818k)

The revision of NFP data shows a reduction in the number of jobs by almost a million compared to previous estimates. Such a significant adjustment undermines the image of the strength of the labor market in the USA and indicates that previous data may have overestimated the actual pace of employment.


This type of revision increases pressure on the Federal Reserve, as it signals a clear slowdown in the labor market. Consequently, expectations for more aggressive interest rate cuts are rising, and the reaction of financial markets is now focused on the scale and pace of the Fed's actions.

Share:
Back

Market News

12.09.2025
18:53

Daily summary: Mixed sentiment on Wall Street before crucial FED decisions 💡

Sentiments on Wall Street are strongly divided. On one hand, the US100 contract is gaining 0.4%, and the US500 is up by 0.05%, while much worse sentiments...

 17:04

BREAKING: Pfizer and Moderna shares fall after reports in The Washington Post 🚨

According to the Washington Post, the Trump administration plans to link COVID-19 vaccines to 25 child deaths, which has caused alarm in the scientific...

 15:21

US OPEN: Market slows down after busy week

Today, Wall Street is characterized by an atmosphere of anticipation and slight unease. The main indices closed Thursday at new records, but today they...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits