Read more
XTB Online Trading

BREAKING: PCE inflation slightly below expectations. US500 rebounds

1:31 PM 30 May 2025
  • PCE reading for April: 2.1% YoY (expectations: 2.2% Yoy: previously: 2.3% YoY)
  • PCE monthly: 0.1% MoM (expectations: 0.1% MoM; previously: 0.0% MoM)
  • PCE Core: 2.5% YoY (expectations: 2.5% YoY; previously: 2.6% YoY)
  • PCE Core monthly: 0.1% MoM (expectations: 0.1% Mom: previously: 0,0% MoM)
  • Personal Income: 0.8% MoM (expectations: 0.3% Mom; previously: 0.5% MoM)
  • Personal Spending: 0.2% MoM (expectations: 0.2% MoM; previously: 0.7% MoM)

US inflation data came in slightly below expectations, indicating a somewhat lower headline annual dynamic. Core inflation fell minimally but remains above the inflation target. This is a key measure of inflation from the Fed's perspective. Nevertheless, it is expected that tariffs may contribute to PCE inflation remaining above expectations in the coming months. Americans' incomes are quite high, growing much stronger than expected, but spending is growing slower than a month ago, in line with expectations. This shows that the American consumer is cautious and may indicate a limitation of consumption in GDP. 

USD remains stable after the reading and US500 rebounded slightly after a big drop related to the Trump announcement about China. 

 

 

Share:
Back

Market News

30.05.2025
18:43

Daily summary: Return of US-China trade tensions reignites risk-off mood (29.05.2025)

Wall Street indexes closed the week and month with losses. The US500 dropped over 0.6%, while the US100 fell about 1%.  Sentiment worsened...

 18:16

Three markets to watch next week (29.05.2025)

Another exciting week on the markets is behind us. Uncertainty over tariffs and the legal turmoil surrounding the Trump administration are adding to the...

 17:45

Cocoa prices rebound 6% 🍫

Cocoa prices are rising today by over 6%, once again approaching the $10,000 level. Today's gains are most likely a rebound after recent sharp declines...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits