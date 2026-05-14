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7:11 AM · 14 May 2026

BREAKING: Pound rebounds 📈 UK GDP rises unexpectedly in March 🇬🇧

06:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom, GDP data:

  • March GDP Estimate YoY: 1.2% (Forecast 1.1%, Previous 1.0%)

  • March GDP Estimate MoM: 0.3% (Forecast -0.1%, Previous 0.5%)

  • Q1 GDP YoY Prelim: 1.1% (Forecast 0.8%, Previous 1.0%)

 

 

UK real GDP grew 0.6% in the three months to March 2026, driven primarily by a 0.8% expansion in services. Retail, wholesale,and information technology were the key contributors to this momentum. Notably, construction returned to growth at 0.4% after five consecutive periods of decline, while production output saw a modest 0.2% increase.

In March specifically, monthly GDP rose 0.3%, bolstered by a significant 1.5% surge in construction. This was partially offset by a 0.2% decline in production. Annually, the economy expanded by 1.0% compared to 2025, reflecting sustained strength across most service subsectors and positive business turnover.

GBPUSD halted its early session declines and rebounded slightly, preventing a comeback to the 2-weeks low hit yesterday.

Source: xStation5

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