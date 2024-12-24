BREAKING: Richmond Manufacturing Index in line with expectations 📌 EURUSD muted

Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index:
- Actual: -10
- Expected: -10
- Previously: -14
Richmond Fed Business Conditions Index:
- Actual: 14
- Previously: 14 (revised from: 10)
Phildelphia Fed Non-Manufacturing:
- Actual: -6
- Expected: -2,4
- Previously: -5,9
Today's data on economic activity in the U.S. manufacturing and services sectors came in quite unimpressinve. While the Richmond Fed Index for manufacturing improved compared to last month, it remains far from leaving negative territory. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Fed Index for the non-manufacturing sector indicated an unexpected deterioration in conditions. In response to the data, EURUSD posted slight gains, which were quickly erased.
Source: xStation5