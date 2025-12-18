BREAKING: Riksbank leaves rates unchanged as expected 📄

- Swedish Riksbank Rate Actual 1.75% (Forecast 1.75%, Previous 1.75%)
The Riksbank left its policy rate unchanged at 1.75%, noting that Sweden’s economic recovery is progressing and inflation has moved close to the 2% target. Growth has been stronger than expected and early signs of labour-market improvement support the view that activity is stabilising, even though a full return to normal will take time. With the economic and inflation outlook broadly unchanged, the Board expects the rate to stay at its current level for some time, while acknowledging significant uncertainties at home and abroad—from geopolitical risks to domestic consumption and fiscal policy—that may require policy adjustments if conditions change.
