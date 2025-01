The USDCHF ticks higher after the publication of Swiss CPI data for December. Official data is 0.6% annualized, in line with expectations and the previous reading of 0.7% y/y.Â

The sudden increase in the dollar exchange rate against the franc is mainly the result of a lower reading of core inflation (+0.7% r/r vs +0.8% r/r expected).

Source: xStationÂ