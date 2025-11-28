Read more
8:01 AM · 28 November 2025

BREAKING: Swiss GDP data weaker than expected 📌Spanish CPI above forecats

USD/CHF
Forex
-
-

Swiss GDP QoQ: -0.5% (Forecast -0.4%, Previous 0.1%)

  • Swiss GDP YoY: 0.5% (Forecast 0.6%, Previous 1.2%)

Swiss KOF Indicator (October): 101.7 vs 101 exp. and 101.3 previously

Spanish CPI (flash)

  • YoY: 3% vs 3% exp. and 3.1% previously
  • MoM: 0.2% vs 0.1% exp. and 0.07% previously

Spanish HICP (flash)

  • YoY: 3.1% vs 3% exp. and 3.2% previously
  • MoM: 0% vs -0.2% exp. and 0.5% previously

Weak data from Switzerland highlight the country’s broader economic challenges. For now, however, the Swiss franc remains distinctly strong against the US dollar, with the USDCHF pair holding its long-term downward trend.

 

Source: xStation5

28 November 2025, 8:38 AM

