BREAKING: Swiss GDP data weaker than expected 📌Spanish CPI above forecats

Swiss GDP QoQ: -0.5% (Forecast -0.4%, Previous 0.1%)
- Swiss GDP YoY: 0.5% (Forecast 0.6%, Previous 1.2%)
Swiss KOF Indicator (October): 101.7 vs 101 exp. and 101.3 previously
Spanish CPI (flash)
- YoY: 3% vs 3% exp. and 3.1% previously
- MoM: 0.2% vs 0.1% exp. and 0.07% previously
Spanish HICP (flash)
- YoY: 3.1% vs 3% exp. and 3.2% previously
- MoM: 0% vs -0.2% exp. and 0.5% previously
Weak data from Switzerland highlight the country’s broader economic challenges. For now, however, the Swiss franc remains distinctly strong against the US dollar, with the USDCHF pair holding its long-term downward trend.
Economic calendar: German CPI and Canadian GDP in focus
