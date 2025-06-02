Read more
XTB Online Trading

BREAKING: Swiss GDP higher than expected on exports 📈 CHF extends gains

8:05 AM 2 June 2025

08:00 AM BST, Switzerland - GDP data:

  • GDP (Q1): actual 0.5% QoQ; forecast 0.4% QoQ; previous 0.3% QoQ;
  • GDP (Q1): actual 2.0% YoY; forecast 1.5% YoY; previous 1.6% YoY;
 

The Swiss frank has further appreciated against US dollar, following the release of better-than-expected GDP data. However, the growth was fueled by the strong increase in exports to the US prior to tariffs going into effect.

Since Friday, CHF is supported by the flows towards heaven assets. Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

03.06.2025
15:04

BREAKING: EURUSD muted after mostly in line durable goods report and higher JOLTS data 📌

03:00 PM BST, United States - JOLTS Job Openings for April: actual 7.391M; forecast 7.110M; previous 7.200M; 03:00 PM BST, United...

 13:45

Hims & Hers shares gain on planned expansion into Europe 📈

Hims & Hers (HIMS.US) is up more than 6% in pre-market trading today following news of its planned acquisition of the European platform, ZAVA. The...

 10:01

BREAKING: EMU inflation below the 2% target! EURUSD tests 1.14

Preliminary CPI for May: 1.9% YoY (Forecast 2,0% YoY; Previous 2,2% YoY Monthly CPI: 0.0% MoM (Previous: 0.6% MoM) Core CPI 2.3% YoY (Forecast: 2.5%...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits