7:33 AM · 3 December 2025

BREAKING: Swiss inflation drops unexpectedly🇨🇭📉 USDCHF ticks up

07:30 AM BST, Switzerland - Inflation Data for November:

  • CPI: actual 0.0% YoY; forecast 0.1% YoY; previous 0.1% YoY;

  • CPI: actual -0.2% MoM; forecast -0.1% MoM; previous -0.3% MoM;

 

The unexpected return of CPI to zero reignites the pressure on SNP, which is already at 0% with their interest rates. CHF weakened againts both the euro and the dollar after data was released, ending a brief period of gains in frank, inspired mainly by the stronger than expected retail sales reading on Monday.

 

