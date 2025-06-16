Read more
BREAKING: Swiss producer prices decline🇨🇭EURCHF ticks up 📈

7:34 AM 16 June 2025

07:30 AM BST, Switzerland - Inflation Data for May:

  • PPI: actual -0.7% YoY; previous -0.5% YoY;

  • PPI: actual -0.5% MoM; forecast 0.1% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM;

 

The overall decline in key commodity prices—such as petrol, natural gas, and base metals—was the main driver behind the negative reading, with pharmaceuticals being the notable exception. Data adds further support to expectations of a rate cut at Thursday's SNB policy meeting.

 

