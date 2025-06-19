BREAKING: the Swiss National Bank lowers interest rates to 0.0%.

08:30 AM BST, Switzerland - SNB Interest Rate Decision (Q2) for December:
- actual 0.00%; forecast 0.00%; previous 0.25%;
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) cut its policy rate by 25 basis points to 0%, effective June 20, 2025, in response to falling inflation, which dropped to -0.1% in May. The move is aimed at countering reduced inflationary pressure, with the SNB signaling readiness to adjust policy further if needed.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
The updated inflation forecast remains within the price stability range, now seen averaging 0.2% in 2025, 0.5% in 2026, and 0.7% in 2027. While Switzerland's GDP growth was strong in Q1 due to early US-bound exports, the SNB expects more moderate growth of 1–1.5% for both 2025 and 2026, with slight rises in unemployment and global risks—especially trade tensions—posing key uncertainties. SNB also underscore its readiness to intervene on FX market as needed.