Read more
XTB Online Trading

BREAKING: Trump said that the deal between the US and China is already done 📌

1:14 PM 11 June 2025

Equity indices are attempting a modest rebound ahead of the U.S. opening bell, with US100 CFDs up 0.05 % at 21,900 points, after Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that a U.S.–China trade deal is “done,” pending final approval by himself and President Xi.

According to Trump, China will supply all required magnets and other rare-earth materials up front, the U.S. will admit Chinese students to its colleges, and the tariff balance will tilt 55 % in America’s favor versus 10 % for China—developments he said leave bilateral relations “excellent.”

 

 

Share:
Back

Market News

13.06.2025
13:33

BREAKING: USDCAD ticks up after weaker manufacturing sales

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Wholesale Sales for April: actual -2.3% MoM; forecast -0.9% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM; 01:30 PM BST, Canada - Capacity...

 13:08

DE40: Fifth Session of Losses; Energy Stocks Buck Selloff on Supply Fears

DAX drops for the fifth straight session, pressured by geopolitical tensions Energy stocks defy the broader sell-off Novo Nordisk...

 12:56

VIX spikes 5% on Israel - Iran military escalation 📈

An attack by Israeli forces on Iran’s nuclear facility in Natanz and other strategic targets triggered a 'risk-off' sentiment in global markets...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits