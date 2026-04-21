BREAKING: U.S. sales above expectations!

Retail Sales Results

Retail sales (m/m): 1,7% (forecast: 1.4%, previous: 0.6%)

Sales excluding autos (m/m): 1,9% (forecast: 1.3%, previous: 0.5%)

Sales excluding autos and fuel (m/m): 0,6% (previous: 0.4%)

Why is this reading important?

Retail sales are one of the key indicators of consumer health in the U.S., which accounts for the majority of economic growth. The data, especially when excluding autos and fuel, helps assess the underlying strength of demand and the current pace of economic activity. Sustained growth in sales points to consumer resilience despite high interest rates. From the Federal Reserve’s perspective, this reading affects the assessment of demand side pressures and expectations for future rate cuts. For financial markets, it influences pricing of the dollar, bonds, and equities, while also reducing concerns about a sharp economic slowdown.

Current data

March retail sales came in stronger than expected. Headline sales rose by 1.7% month over month versus a 1.4% forecast and 0.7% previously, while sales excluding autos increased by 1.9%. Core sales excluding autos and fuel remained stable at 0.6%.

Despite a less supportive external backdrop, including tensions in the Persian Gulf, the U.S. consumer remains resilient. Overall, the data confirms solid demand, supporting the economy and shaping market expectations and monetary policy outlook.

Source: xStation5