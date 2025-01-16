BREAKING: UK GDP estimates and industrial production weaker than expected

UK GDP Estimate YoY: 1% (Forecast 1.5%, Previous 1.3%)
- UK GDP Estimate MoM: 0.1% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous -0.1%); 3M/3M estimate: 0% vs 0% exp. and 0.1% previously
UK Industrial Production YoY: -1.8% vs -0.9% exp. and -0.7% previously
- UK Industrial Production MoM: -0.4% vs 0.1% exp. and -0.6% previously
- UK Manufacturing production: -0.3% MoM vs -0.2% exp. and -0.6% previously
Final German CPI YoY: 2.6% vs 2.6% exp. and 2.6% previously
- Final German CPI MoM: 0.5% vs 0.4% and 0.4% previously
British pound sterling loses after weaker than expected macro data from the United Kingdom, signalling a still 'real potential' of a stagflation across the British economy. German CPI came in slightly above expectations, driving EURGBP pair higher.
Source: xStation5