BREAKING: UK GDP prelim and industrial production stronger than expected📈 GBPUSD surges 0.5%

UK GDP QoQ Prelim (Q4 2024): 0.1% (Forecast -0.1%, Previous 0.0%)
- UK GDP YoY Prelim: 1.4% (Forecast 1.1%, Previous 0.9%)
- UK GDP Estimate YoY: 1.5% (Forecast 1%, Previous 1.0%)
- UK GDP Estimate MoM: 0.4% (Forecast 0.1%, Previous 0.1%)
UK Manufacturing Production MoM (December 2024): 0.7% (Forecast -0.1%, Previous -0.3%)
- UK Industrial Production MoM: 0.5% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous -0.4%)
- UK Industrial Production YoY: -1.9% (Forecast -2.1%, Previous -1.8%)
- UK Manufacturing Production YoY: -1.4% (Previous -1.2%)
- UK Construction Output MoM: -0.2% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous 0.4%)
UK Services MoM (December 2024): 0.4% (Forecast 0.1%, Previous 0.1%)
UK Business Investment QoQ Prelim (Q4 2024): -3.22% (Forecast -0.5%, Previous 1.9%)
UK Goods Trade Balance (December 2024): -17.447B (Forecast -18.7B, Previous -19.31B)
GBPUSD surges more than 0.5% today on weakening US dollar and stronger than expected UK macro data for Q4 2024 and December 2024. On the chart we can see a potentially bullish, reversed head and shoulder pattern signalling change in the short-term trend.
Source: xStation5
Source: XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance L.P.
Final German CPI came in line with previous data
- German HICP Final YoY: 2.8% (Forecast 2.8%, Previous 2.8%)
- German HICP Final MoM: -0.2% (Forecast -0.2%, Previous -0.2%)
- German CPI Final MoM: -0.2% (Forecast -0.2%, Previous -0.2%)
- German CPI Final YoY: 2.3% (Forecast 2.3%, Previous 2.3%)