BREAKING: US CPI higher than expected 📈US100 gains

US100 gains despite 2.7% YoY US CPI June report vs 2.6% exp. and 2.4% previously
- CPI MoM came in at 0.3% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.1%)
US Core CPI YoY 2.9% (Forecast 2.9%, Previous 2.8%)
- Core CPI MoM Actual 0.2% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.1%)
NY Fed Manufacturing for June came in at 5.5 vs -9.2 exp. and -16 in May report
The overall, CPI report seems to be positive for risky assets (no clearly signs of stronger price pressure across the economy). However we are not seeing much higher chances for Fed rate cuts in September meeting.
