Read more

BREAKING: US CPI higher than expected 📈US100 gains

1:31 PM 15 July 2025

US100 gains despite 2.7% YoY US CPI June report vs 2.6% exp. and 2.4% previously

  • CPI MoM came in at 0.3% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.1%)

US Core CPI YoY 2.9% (Forecast 2.9%, Previous 2.8%)

  • Core CPI MoM Actual 0.2% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.1%)

NY Fed Manufacturing for June came in at 5.5 vs -9.2 exp. and -16 in May report

The overall, CPI report seems to be positive for risky assets (no clearly signs of stronger price pressure across the economy). However we are not seeing much higher chances for Fed rate cuts in September meeting.

 

Source: xStation5

 

Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB Research

 

Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB Research

 

Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB Research

Share:
Back

Market News

16.07.2025
15:36

BREAKING: Crude Oil inventories lower than expected 🔴

03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: EIA Weekly Distillates Stocks: actual 4.173M; previous -0.825M; Crude Oil Inventories: actual...

 15:34

Bakkafrost slumps 15% on profit warning amid weak salmon prices 📉

The largest Faroe Islands’ salmon farmer Bakkafrost (BAKKA.NO) issued a second-quarter profit warning due to “weak salmon prices” and...

 15:14

US Open: US indices rise after optimistic macro data 🟢

U.S. indices point to a cautiously optimistic start to Wednesday’s session following the release of the June PPI and industrial production reports....
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits