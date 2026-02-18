BREAKING: US durable goods orders stronger than expected 🗽EURUSD reacts

Read more
US Durable Goods orders: -1,4% YoY vs -2% exp. and 5,3% previously

  • US Core Durable Goods orders: 0.9% MoM vs 0.3% exp. and 0.4% previously

US Building Permits: 1.448M vs 1.4M exp. and 1.411M previously

US Housing starts: 1,4M vs 1,3M exp. and 1,24M previously (6.2% MoM vs 1% exp. and - 4.6% previously)

EURUSD reaction to US macro data is quite mixed - in the very first reaction pair experienced the decline, but 2 minutes after the reading we can see buyers coming in force. However, strong data seems to be fundamentally supportive for the US dollar and potentially 'bearish' to EURUSD.

 

20 February 2026, 6:46 PM

Daily Summary: The Supreme Court halts Trump's tariffs; but for how long?
20 February 2026, 5:39 PM

Trump will hold a press briefing on the Supreme Court's tariff decision in 12 minutes 💡
20 February 2026, 4:12 PM

Disappointment for Trump, Resilience for Everyone Else: The Truth About US GDP 🇺🇸
20 February 2026, 3:13 PM

BREAKING: TRUMP’S GLOBAL TARIFFS STRUCK DOWN BY US SUPREME COURT 🚨🏛️
