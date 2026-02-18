BREAKING: US durable goods orders stronger than expected 🗽EURUSD reacts

US Durable Goods orders: -1,4% YoY vs -2% exp. and 5,3% previously
- US Core Durable Goods orders: 0.9% MoM vs 0.3% exp. and 0.4% previously
US Building Permits: 1.448M vs 1.4M exp. and 1.411M previously
US Housing starts: 1,4M vs 1,3M exp. and 1,24M previously (6.2% MoM vs 1% exp. and - 4.6% previously)
EURUSD reaction to US macro data is quite mixed - in the very first reaction pair experienced the decline, but 2 minutes after the reading we can see buyers coming in force. However, strong data seems to be fundamentally supportive for the US dollar and potentially 'bearish' to EURUSD.
Source: xStation5
Daily Summary: The Supreme Court halts Trump's tariffs; but for how long?
Trump will hold a press briefing on the Supreme Court's tariff decision in 12 minutes 💡
Disappointment for Trump, Resilience for Everyone Else: The Truth About US GDP 🇺🇸
BREAKING: TRUMP’S GLOBAL TARIFFS STRUCK DOWN BY US SUPREME COURT 🚨🏛️