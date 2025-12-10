BREAKING: US EIA oil inventories lower than expected

EIA Crude Oil Inventories: -1.812M (Forecast -1.3M, Previous 0.574M)
- EIA Gasoline Inventories Actual 6.397M (Forecast 2.043M, Previous 4.518M)
- EIA Distillate Inventories Actual 2.502M (Forecast 1.15M, Previous 2.059M)
- EIA Crude Cushing Inventories Actual 0.308M (Previous -0.457M)
Despite lower than expected oil inventories change, gasoline came in much higher than anticipated by oil market. The WTI oil reaction to EIA report was muted, futures are still falling.
Source: xStation5
