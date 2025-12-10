Read more
3:37 PM · 10 December 2025

BREAKING: US EIA oil inventories lower than expected

EIA Crude Oil Inventories: -1.812M (Forecast -1.3M, Previous 0.574M)

  • EIA Gasoline Inventories Actual 6.397M (Forecast 2.043M, Previous 4.518M)
  • EIA Distillate Inventories Actual 2.502M (Forecast 1.15M, Previous 2.059M)
  • EIA Crude Cushing Inventories Actual 0.308M (Previous -0.457M)

Despite lower than expected oil inventories change, gasoline came in much higher than anticipated by oil market. The WTI oil reaction to EIA report was muted, futures are still falling.

 

