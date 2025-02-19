BREAKING: US housing starts below expectations. EURUSD muted

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Housing Starts for January:
- Total: actual 1.366M; forecast 1.390M; previous 1.515M;
- MoM Change: actual -9.8% MoM; previous 16.1% MoM;
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Building Permits for January:
- actual 0.1% MoM; previous -0.7% MoM;
The activity in the real estate sector weakened in January due to high borrowing costs. EURUSD sees little change following the data release, with more volaitlity potentially coming at the publication of FOMC minutes later in the evening.
Source: xStation