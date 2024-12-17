BREAKING: US industrial production below expectations📌

02:15 PM GMT, United States - Manufacturing Production for November:
- actual 0.2% MoM; forecast 0.5% MoM; previous -0.7% MoM;
02:15 PM GMT, United States - Industrial Production for November:
Industrial Production: actual -0.1% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous -0.4% MoM;
Industrial Production: forecast 0.10% YoY; previous -0.29% YoY;
02:15 PM GMT, United States - Capacity Utilization Rate for November:
- actual 76.8%; forecast 77.3%; previous 77.0%;
Industrial production declined by 0.1% in November, following a 0.4% drop in October, marking the third consecutive month of declines. Manufacturing output rose 0.2%, driven by a 3.5% increase in motor vehicles and parts, while mining and utilities fell by 0.9% and 1.3%, respectively. Total production was 0.9% below its year-ago level, with capacity utilization decreasing to 76.8%, well below the long-run average.
Source: xStation 5