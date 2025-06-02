Read more
BREAKING: US ISM Manufacturing data weaker than expected

3:05 PM 2 June 2025

US ISM Manufacturing PMI (May report): 48.5 (Forecast 49.5, Previous 48.7)

  • ISM Mfg. Prices Paid: 69.4 (Forecast 69.3, Previous 69.8)
  • ISM Mfg. New Orders Index: 47.6 (Previous 47.2)
  • US ISM Mfg. Employment Index Actual 46.8 (Previous 46.5)

US Construction Spending MoM: -0.4% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous -0.5%)

The ISM data from the US came in clearly weaker than anticipated. What's even more negative for markets, the prices paid component across the US industrial sector came in very high (and slightly higher than expected). However, the Wall Street react to that data is limited, as markets are focused on trade war, almost 'ignoring' the risk of unfavorable macro readings.

 

Source: XTB Reserach, Bloomberg Finance L.P.

