BREAKING: US jobless claims slightly higher than expected

Weekly US Initial Jobless Claims: 227k (Forecast 223k, Previous 231k)
US Continued Jobless Claims: 1.862M (Forecast 1.85M, Previous 1.844M)
Data came in slightly weaker than expected and EUR/USD pair reaction seems to be very calm. Applications for US unemployment benefits edged down last week following a surge during severe winter weather in the previous period.
Source: xStation5
