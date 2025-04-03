BREAKING: US jobless claims slightly lower than expected, EURUSD ticks up

12:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data:
Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 223.00K; previous 224.25K;
Continuing Jobless Claims: actual 1,903K; forecast 1,860K; previous 1,847K;
Initial Jobless Claims: actual 219K; forecast 225K; previous 225K;
The number of Americans continuing to receive unemployment benefits has reached its highest point since November 2021, suggesting that unemployed individuals are finding it harder to reenter the workforce. Continuing claims, which reflect the total number of people still receiving benefits, rose to 1.9 million for the week ending March 22, exceeding economists' expectations of 1.86 million. Meanwhile, initial claims for unemployment benefits, representing new applications, decreased slightly to 219,000 during the same period, coming in below forecasts
