BREAKING: US100 ticks lower 📊US NFP report much weaker than expected

US, Non-Farm Payrolls (Feb): -92K vs Est: 60k (Prev: 130k); private payrolls -86k vs 60k exp. and 172k previously; government payrolls -6k vs -42k previously; manufacturing payrolls -12k vs -2k exp. and -5k previously

Unemployment Rate (Feb): 4.4% vs Est: 4.3% (Prev: 4.3%)

Average Hourly Earnings (Feb): 3.8% Est: 3.7% YoY (Prev: 3.7% YoY)

Retail Sales (Feb): -0.2% vs Est: -0.3% MoM (Prev: 0.0% MoM)

Core Retail Sales (Feb): 0% vs Est: 0.1% MoM (Prev: 0.0% MoM)

US100 (M5)

US100 reacted with the decline after the weak US jobs report signals stagflationary risk to the world-biggest economy. However, the final reaction will be known after the US stock market open. Retail sales came in mixed, while unemployment rose to 4.4%.

Source: xStation5