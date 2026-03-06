Read more
1:30 PM · 6 March 2026

BREAKING: US100 ticks lower 📊US NFP report much weaker than expected

-
-
Open account Download free app

US, Non-Farm Payrolls (Feb): -92K vs Est: 60k (Prev: 130k); private payrolls -86k vs 60k exp. and 172k previously; government payrolls -6k vs -42k previously; manufacturing payrolls -12k vs -2k exp. and -5k previously

  • Unemployment Rate (Feb): 4.4% vs Est: 4.3% (Prev: 4.3%)

  • Average Hourly Earnings (Feb): 3.8% Est: 3.7% YoY (Prev: 3.7% YoY)

  • Retail Sales (Feb): -0.2% vs Est: -0.3% MoM (Prev: 0.0% MoM)

  • Core Retail Sales (Feb): 0% vs Est: 0.1% MoM (Prev: 0.0% MoM)

US100 (M5)

US100 reacted with the decline after the weak US jobs report signals stagflationary risk to the world-biggest economy. However, the final reaction will be known after the US stock market open. Retail sales came in mixed, while unemployment rose to 4.4%.

 

Source: xStation5

6 March 2026, 7:20 AM

Economic Calendar - All Eyes on NFP (06.03.2026)
5 March 2026, 12:46 PM

ECB Minutes: Peak Impact of Euro Strength on Inflation Yet to Come 🇪🇺
5 March 2026, 7:44 AM

Economic calendar: Central banks vs global risks to inflation (05.03.2026)
4 March 2026, 3:20 PM

Strong Service ISM Reading as activity expanded most since 2022
Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world
Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits