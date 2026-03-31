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3:04 PM · 31 March 2026

BREAKING: US Labor Market Cools While Consumer Confidence Beats

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US JOLTS Job Openings Feb: 6.882M (est 6.890M; prev 6.946M)

- Job Openings Rate: 4.2% (prev 4.2%; prev R 4.4%)

- Quits Level: 2.974M (prev 3.137M; prev R 3.131M)

- Quits Rate: 1.9% (prev2.0%)

- Layoffs Level: 1.721M (prev 1.631M; prev R 1.660M)

- Layoffs Rate:1.1% (prev 1.0%)

US CB Consumer Confidence Mar: 91.8 (est 87.9; prev 91.2)

Tuesday's US data delivered mixed signals from the labor market and consumer sentiment. JOLTS job openings for February came in at 6.882M, just below the forecast of 6.890M and significantly lower than January's revised figure of 7.24M — a clear sign of gradual cooling in labor demand. On the other hand, the March Conference Board Consumer Confidence index surprised to the upside, printing at 91.8 versus expectations of 87.9 and a prior reading of 91.0. The JOLTS data reinforces the ongoing normalization trend in the labor market following post-pandemic overheating, though openings remain historically elevated. Markets are watching these prints closely against the backdrop of the upcoming Fed meeting and rising geopolitical tension around the Strait of Hormuz, which could significantly impact energy prices and global risk sentiment.

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