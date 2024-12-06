BREAKING: US NFP report slightly higher than expected 🗽US500 gains

US Non-farm Payrolls (November): 227k (Forecast 220k, Previous 12k)
- Private payrolls:194k v 205k exp. and -28k previously
- Manufacturing payrolls: 22k vs 30 exp. and -46k previously
Unemployment rate: 4.2% vs 4.1% exp. and 4.1% previously
- US average earnings YoY: 4% vs 3.9% exp. and 4% previously
- US average earnings MoM: 0.4%vs 0.3% exp. and 0.4% previously
- US Average workweek hours: 34.3 vs 34.3 exp. and 34.3 previously
Market reacts with pricing more odds (85%) for Fed rate cut by 25 bps on December meeting. Before the data release, it was priced in with 67% probability. US500 gains after the report; US dollar declines.
Source: xStation5
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance L.P.
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), XTB Reserach, Bloomberg Finance L.P.