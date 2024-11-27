BREAKING: US PCE in line with expectations, personal income and pending home sales higher 💵

US PCE Price Index YoY: 2.3% (Forecast 2.3%, Previous 2.1%)
- US PCE Price Index MoM Actual 0.2% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous 0.2%)
US Core PCE Price Index YoY: 2.796178% (Forecast 2.8%, Previous 2.7%)
- US Core PCE Price Index MoM: 0.3% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.3%)
- US Consumer Spending MoM: 0.4% (Forecast 0.4%, Previous 0.5%, Revised 0.6%)
- US Personal Income MoM: 0.6% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.3%)
US Pending Home Sales MoM: 2% (Forecast -2% Previous: 7.4%)
US consumers data point to lower spending, despite upbeat higher personal income; pending home sales rises, while US PCE came in line with expectations at 2.3% YoY and 2.8% YoY for Core PCE.
