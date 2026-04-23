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2:48 PM · 23 April 2026

BREAKING: US PMIs beat estimates 📈 Stocks back in the green

 

14:45 GMT - United States - PMI report:

  • S&P Composite PMI Flash Actual 52 (Forecast 50.6, Previous 50.3)

  • S&P Manufacturing PMI Flash Actual 54 (Forecast 52.5, Previous 52.3)

  • S&P Services PMI Flash Actual 51.3 (Forecast 50.6, Previous 49.8)

 

23 April 2026, 2:45 PM

Wheat tries to continue the uptrend despite improving US weather🔎What's next?
23 April 2026, 8:54 AM

💶European PMI Plunges as Iran Conflict Batters Economic Activity
23 April 2026, 8:51 AM

Chart of the Day: Where Is the Yen Heading in the Shadow of Hormuz and the BOJ?
23 April 2026, 7:18 AM

Economic Calendar: PMI in Focus, a Key Day for Global Markets
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