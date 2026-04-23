BREAKING: US PMIs beat estimates 📈 Stocks back in the green

14:45 GMT - United States - PMI report:
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S&P Composite PMI Flash Actual 52 (Forecast 50.6, Previous 50.3)
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S&P Manufacturing PMI Flash Actual 54 (Forecast 52.5, Previous 52.3)
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S&P Services PMI Flash Actual 51.3 (Forecast 50.6, Previous 49.8)
Wheat tries to continue the uptrend despite improving US weather🔎What's next?
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