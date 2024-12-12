BREAKING: US PPI above expectations. EURUSD gains 📈

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for November:
-
PPI: actual 0.4% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
-
PPI: actual 3.0% YoY; forecast 2.6% YoY; previous 2.6% YoY;
-
Core PPI: actual 3.4% YoY; forecast 3.2% YoY; previous 3.1% YoY;
-
Core PPI: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data:
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app
-
Initial Jobless Claims: actual 242K; forecast 221K; previous 225K;
-
Continuing Jobless Claims: actual 1,886K; forecast 1,880K; previous 1,871K
Key currency pair rebounds after the relase of producers' inflation data for the US, breaking out of its today's downward spiral. Euro is supported by rather hawkish comments following the ECB's decision to cut the Eurozone rate by 25 bp, suggesting the divergance in the direction of monetary policy between the US and the EU. US jobless claims also came in higher than expected, further implying the room for Fed's rate cut next week.
Source: xStation5