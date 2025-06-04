Read more
BREAKING: US Services ISM weaker than expected 📉US100 loses

3:01 PM 4 June 2025

US ISM Services PMI Actual 49.9 (Forecast 52, Previous 51.6)

  • New Orders: 46.4 (Forecast 51.6, Previous 52.3)

  • Employment: 50.7 (Forecast 49, Previous 49.0)

  • Prices Paid: 68.7 (Forecast 65.1, Previous 65.1)

We can see very high prices paid, with low new orders and slightly stronger employment from the US Services.

Previously, we also saw the release of S&P PMIs (Final readings for May)

  • US S&P Services Final: 53.7 (Forecast 52.3)
  • US S&P Composite PMI Final: 53.0 (Forecast 52.1)

 

