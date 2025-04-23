BREAKING: US100 extends gains to 4% after PMI data

United States - PMI Data for April:
- US S&P Global Manufacturing Apr P: 50.7 (est 49.0; prev 50.2)
- - Services PMI: 51.4 (est 52.6; prev 54.4)
- - Composite PMI: 51.2 (est 52.0; prev 53.5)
An interesting data set: The manufacturing PMI remains above 50, contrary to expectations that sentiment would deteriorate. Importantly, this comes at a time of massive uncertainty regarding tariffs. On the other hand, the services PMI is down significantly, but remains above 50, indicating continued growth for the sector.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Source: xStation