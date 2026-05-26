  
3:28 PM · 26 May 2026

BREAKING: US100 jumps above 30,000 points amid euphoria on semiconductor stocks📈

Kontrakt na Nasdaq 100 rośnie dziś o prawie 0,35% i pierwszy raz przekroczył "psychologiczny" poziom 30,000 punktów. Wzrosty wspiera zwłaszcza sektor półprzewodników: Micron notuje prawie 15% skok po rekomendacji UBS, a walory Sandisk rosną o ponad 7%; mocne wzrosty obserwujemy też wśród walorów Western Digital, a także AMD oraz Nvidia.

  • Nasdaq 100 futures are gaining nearly 0.35% today and have crossed the psychological 30,000-point threshold for the first time ever. The rally is being driven primarily by the semiconductor sector, with Micron surging almost 15% following a bullish UBS upgrade, while Sandisk shares are up more than 7%. Strong gains are also visible in Western Digital, as well as AMD and Nvidia shares.
  • The U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index rose to 93.1 points versus forecasts of 92 and a previous reading of 92.8. The data points to slightly better-than-expected sentiment among American consumers. Meanwhile, the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index increased to 0.4 points, compared to forecasts of 0 and a previous reading of -2.3. The data suggests a modest improvement in sentiment within the Texas manufacturing sector.

Source: xStation5

Source: xStation5

26 May 2026, 3:13 PM

🚩 Gold drops 1%
26 May 2026, 3:09 PM

Cocoa surges 8% amid El Nino risk 📈 Is short squeeze possible?
26 May 2026, 2:48 PM

US Open: Wall Street continue to rise despite US - Iran tensions 📈 Micron Technology rises 10%
26 May 2026, 12:36 PM

Market Wrap: European stocks heading south ⬇️What’s driving the markets today❓
Indices
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits