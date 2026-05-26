BREAKING: US100 jumps above 30,000 points amid euphoria on semiconductor stocks📈

Kontrakt na Nasdaq 100 rośnie dziś o prawie 0,35% i pierwszy raz przekroczył "psychologiczny" poziom 30,000 punktów. Wzrosty wspiera zwłaszcza sektor półprzewodników: Micron notuje prawie 15% skok po rekomendacji UBS, a walory Sandisk rosną o ponad 7%; mocne wzrosty obserwujemy też wśród walorów Western Digital, a także AMD oraz Nvidia.
- Nasdaq 100 futures are gaining nearly 0.35% today and have crossed the psychological 30,000-point threshold for the first time ever. The rally is being driven primarily by the semiconductor sector, with Micron surging almost 15% following a bullish UBS upgrade, while Sandisk shares are up more than 7%. Strong gains are also visible in Western Digital, as well as AMD and Nvidia shares.
- The U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index rose to 93.1 points versus forecasts of 92 and a previous reading of 92.8. The data points to slightly better-than-expected sentiment among American consumers. Meanwhile, the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index increased to 0.4 points, compared to forecasts of 0 and a previous reading of -2.3. The data suggests a modest improvement in sentiment within the Texas manufacturing sector.
Source: xStation5
Source: xStation5
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