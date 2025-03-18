Read more
XTB Online Trading

BYD's new fast charging technology weighs on Tesla's stock 📉

11:54 AM 18 March 2025

BYD has unveiled a new fast charging technology for electric cars, which the company claims will allow electric vehicles to be charged at a speed comparable to the time needed to refuel gasoline cars. The company asserts that the new "Super e-Platform" system will enable cars to travel 470 km after just 5 minutes of charging. This technology could fundamentally change consumer attitudes towards electric cars. One of the main criticisms of these types of vehicles is still the lower range compared to gasoline cars, coupled with longer charging times.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

The new BYD technology would allow the company to take the lead in terms of the greatest range per minute of charging. Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P.

The presentation of the new technology has lifted BYD's stock to new highs. The company's market capitalization currently stands at $159.84 billion, surpassing the combined market capitalization of Ford, Volkswagen, and BMW.

Comparison of BYD's market capitalization and the combined market capitalization of Ford, Volkswagen, and BMW (in billion $). Source: XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance L.P.

At the same time, BYD remains one of Tesla's leading competitors in the global market. In response to reports of BYD's successes, and amid deteriorating sentiment towards the American company, the giant's shares are down more than 3% in pre-market trading, approaching the March lows again. This area represents the lowest value of Tesla's stock since October last year.

Tesla's stock is falling in pre-market trading. Source: xStation

Share:
Back

Market News

20.03.2025
18:46

Daily Summary: Wall Street Volatility Persists Amid Trade War Concerns

The S&P 500 (US500) is up 0.51% with a price of 5718.7, the Nasdaq 100 (US100) is up 0.54% at 19894.82, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average...

 18:12

Possible change in Apple's team responsible for Siri development

According to Bloomberg reports, Apple has decided to make changes among the executives responsible for Siri's development. Mike Rockwell, previously...

 17:08

Bank of Canada Governor Macklem: Trade Tensions Limit Rate Cut Options

In a recent Calgary speech, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem warned that inflation risks from the US-Canada trade dispute are constraining the central...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits